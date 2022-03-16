Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,242 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 175,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

