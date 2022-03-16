Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

COST traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.59. 105,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,920. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.