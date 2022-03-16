Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,743 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. 297,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.