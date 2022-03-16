Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.