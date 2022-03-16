EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.15 on Wednesday, hitting 12.45. 11,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
