EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.15 on Wednesday, hitting 12.45. 11,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

