Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,804 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AZN stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

