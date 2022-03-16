Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Roper Technologies makes up 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $445.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $385.02 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

