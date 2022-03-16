Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,205 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

HST stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -604.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

