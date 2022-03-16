Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

