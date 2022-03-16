Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $391.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

