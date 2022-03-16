Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 15,638 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

