ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ XFINU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. ExcelFin Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.