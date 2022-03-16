Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

