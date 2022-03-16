Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

