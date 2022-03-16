Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,004,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,610,000 after buying an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

