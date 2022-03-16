Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,608 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

