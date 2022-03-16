Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

