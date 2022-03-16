Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter worth $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,817. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

