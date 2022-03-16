Exosis Market Cap Reaches $5,333.06 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $5,333.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,320.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.80 or 0.06729889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00266565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.00726261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00066632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.00458263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00368683 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

