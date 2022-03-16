Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

EXPR opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,032,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Express by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,280,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

