Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of EXR opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

