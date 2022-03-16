Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

