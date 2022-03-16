F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FXLV opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Get F45 Training alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.