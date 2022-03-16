F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FXLV opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.