Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 9.8%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 2,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $139,738,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.