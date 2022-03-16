Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Femasys alerts:

NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 15,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,304. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.