Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Cut to Hold at BNP Paribas

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,870.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,285.00.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $20.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

