FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Down 17.2%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

