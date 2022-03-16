Financial Analysis: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenBox POS and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 12.32 -$5.01 million N/A N/A AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

AgileThought beats GreenBox POS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.