Financial Review: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspyra and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

TuSimple has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 421.01%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Aspyra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $6.26 million 337.84 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.17

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

About Aspyra (Get Rating)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

