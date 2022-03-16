First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,907.42. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,821 shares of company stock valued at $135,830 and have sold 1,139,100 shares valued at $15,258,718.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.