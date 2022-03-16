First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.04.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
