First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 66,223 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,223 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91,086 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

