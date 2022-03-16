First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNRN remained flat at $$10.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. First Northern Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

