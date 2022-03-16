First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

