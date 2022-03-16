First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 382,354 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $43.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

