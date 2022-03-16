First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Up 1.6%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.