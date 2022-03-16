First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FNX traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,607. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.