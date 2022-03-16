First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FNX traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,607. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.
