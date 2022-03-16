First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $58.48. 18,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.
