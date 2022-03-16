First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FYC stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.