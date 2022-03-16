First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.70

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 3936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

