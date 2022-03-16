First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.70

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 3936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

