First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.87 million and the highest is $171.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.