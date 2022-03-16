Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1673 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Fletcher Building’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Fletcher Building Company Profile (Get Rating)
