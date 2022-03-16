Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1673 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Fletcher Building’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

