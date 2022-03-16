FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $54.88. 376,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 115,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,346,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

