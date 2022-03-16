FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,828.84

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

