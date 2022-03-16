Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.76

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 26805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,620 shares of company stock worth $4,130,030 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 338,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.