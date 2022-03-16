Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

F opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

