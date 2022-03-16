Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 59,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,874. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.