Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 139,609 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

