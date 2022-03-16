Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.