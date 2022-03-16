Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,874 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. 42,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.