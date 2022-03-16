Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,132. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day moving average of $204.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

